YORK -- The cool fall day found 37 ladies and new member Cyndi Atchison enjoying lunch at Chances R Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Hostesses Jane Blair and Charlene Boyle had selected the meal and set up the tables for afternoon card playing. The Doxology before the meal and Pledge of Allegiance before the meeting afterwards followed the time-honored custom of the group.
The short business meeting featured minutes and treasurer’s report. President Bonnie Wilson asked for suggestions for the club’s charitable donations to be selected at the next meeting. Volunteers requested for the annual audit produced Karen Peters and Bonnie Maring. Member Pat Carpenter invited all to attend the annual Czech festival Oct. 20, at the Holthus Center. am Zoubek donated $50 for the club to include in the charity donations in memory of former member Donna Dedlow who so enjoyed her card-playing groups.
Birthday donations were given by Pat Carpenter, Pam Zoubek and Carol Stewart. Bridge winners were Cheryl Roode, Beverly Bornschlegl and Joan Peterson. Pitch winners were Pam Zoubek, LeeAnn McGregor and Sue Freeouf.
Next month’s hostesses on Nov. 6 will be Rita Sullivan and Wilma Suckstorf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.