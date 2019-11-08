YORK -- A bitter wind blew the 37 members of the York Friendship Club into warmth and a fine turkey dinner at Chances R on Wednesday, Nov.6.
Hostess Rita Sullivan decked the head table with a harvest arrangement and Wilma Suckstorf assisted in lining up the tables for cards. The Doxology began the meal and the Pledge of Allegiance led the business meeting.
The business meeting featured minutes and treasurer’s report. Charity gift recipients were selected via ballots at each place setting. New officers featured Vice President Susan Gale, Second Vice President Claudia Braden, Treasurer Betty Fredricks plus returning officers President Bonnie Wilson and Secretary Beverly Bornschlegl. A motion made by Beverly Bornschlegl and seconded by Bev Langner to elect new officers as needed each year instead of the previous pattern of vice presidents moving up year by year was passed unanimously.
In closing, the president’s thought for the day: “If you have to choose between being kind or being right, choose being kind and you’ll always be right.”
Birthday donations were given by Beverly Bornschlegl, Jan Hedrick, Bonnie Maring, Betty Pfeifer and Margaret Walkup.
Bridge winners were Joan Peterson, Sonya Burgener and Jan Lott.
Pitch winners were Bonnie Maring, Carol Stewart and Rita Sullivan.
Next month’s hostesses will be Bev Broadwell and Cheryl VanHousen.
