YORK -- Glittering heart centerpieces signified the holiday when 29 gathered for lunch and cards at Chances R on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Jan Hedrick led the Doxology before the meal planned by hostesses Bonnie Maring and Jeanne Huff.
The Pledge of Allegiance began the business meeting. First Vice President Susan Gale presided in the absence of President Bonnie Wilson. Minutes and treasurer’s report were given. A thank you note from Blue Valley was read. The members were reminded of an increase in the meal price.
Birthday donations were given by Bev Eklund, Jayne Jackson and Carol Penner.
Bridge winners were Carol Penner, Sonya Burgener and Cheryl Roode.
Pitch winners were Pam Zoubek, Nancy Hall and Jane Blair.
Next month’s meeting will be on March 4 with Jan Hedrick and Joyce Hamling as hostesses.
