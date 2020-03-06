YORK -- Hostesses Jan Hedrick and Joyce Hamling went the extra mile with Irish table decorations and planned a delicious lunch of baked steak at Chances R on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Jan also led the group of 31 in the Doxology before the meal. The group welcomed a guest, Delane Gocke.
The Pledge of Allegiance began the business meeting. Minutes and treasurer’s report were given. President Wilson’s thought for the day was, “We can’t help everyone but everyone can help someone.”
Birthday donations were given by Rita Sullivan (who just hit 90), also Cheryl Roode, Bev Langner, Sue Freeouf and Nancy Hall. Bridge winners were Sonya Burgener, Beverly Bornschlegl and Grace Bondegard. Pitch winners were Karen Peters, LeeAnn McGregor and Helen Folkerts. Next month’s meeting will be on April 1, 2020, with Pam Zoubek and Diann Hardy as hostesses.
