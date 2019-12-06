YORK – Plenty of holiday red was seen in the dress of the 28 who attended the Dec. 4, 2019, meeting of the York Friendship Club.
Chances R’s famous fried chicken dinner was enjoyed by all. Hostesses were Cheryl Van Housen and Beverly Broadwell who spoke a meaningful prayer before the meal.
The Pledge of Allegiance led the business meeting which featured minutes and treasurer’s report. The first vice president reminded all to let her know of members needing a card. In closing the president’s thought for the day: “How much did Santa pay for his sleigh? Nothing, because it was on the house.”
A birthday donation was given by Mary Crawford. Bridge winners were Jayne Jackson, Beverly Bornschlegl and Joan Peterson. Pitch winners were Lora Boyer, Betty Fredericks and Cheryl Van Housen.
Next month’s meeting will be on Jan. 8, 2020, because of New Year’s Day falling on the first Wednesday.
