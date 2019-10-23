The Fun Club has five tickets available for the spectacular production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera.”
The show is Broadway’s longest running show ever and is coming to the Lied Center in Lincoln. The production is known for its tender and tragic love story and its fabulous music. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s score soars with such famous tunes as “All I Ask of You,” “The Music of the Night,” and the title song, “The Phantom of the Opera.”
The story features the Phantom, a musical genius who dwells deep beneath the Opera House in 1880s Paris. He hides from society due to his facial deformity and is obsessed with Christine, a promising young soprano. Wearing a mask to hide his disfigurement, he strong-arms management into giving Christine key roles in the opera.
To his dismay, the budding starlet falls for Raoul, a handsome young arts benefactor. The Phantom descends into a jealous rage and kidnaps Christine, dragging her down into his lair where she is forced to choose between the two men who love her.
The Fun Club will attend the matinee performance on Sunday, Nov. 3. The price is $143 per person which includes transportation, lunch at the Golden Corral and excellent seats at the theatre. The motorcoach will depart York at 10:15 a.m. Give us a call any weekday morning at 402-745-6477 and join us for this exciting and passionate love triangle which has become one of the most successful Broadway musicals of all time.
Christmas in Branson
We can’t believe we still have openings for our fabulous trip to Branson for the Christmas shows! We’re going earlier than usual to this holiday paradise and that will allow us to visit the incredible Silver Dollar City which boasts 6.5 million lights, a thousand decorated trees, a musical light parade and two Broadway-style musical productions.
This year’s Christmas Festival will be better than ever. In addition to the above, there are a variety of other performances, fun amusement rides, unique shopping and amazing holiday foods. Silver Dollar City has been named one of the world’s top holiday destinations. If you’re concerned about walking in the park, they have scooter rentals available. You’ll feel like a kid again as you zip around the entertainment venues.
In addition to Silver Dollar City, we are seeing seven fantastic shows including Daniel O’Donnell’s Christmas Extravaganza; the Oak Ridge Boys, who will entertain us with their many hits; the Duttons, whose family show is always a favorite; the hilarious Russian comedian Yakov Smirnoff; the popular Presley’s Country Jubilee; the fun contemporary music of the Irish Tenors and Celtic Ladies; and the magnificent tenor voice of George Dyer. You’ll love the variety and the fabulous talent.
The cost is $859 per person. This includes all the above plus excellent hotel accommodations, eight meals, luggage handling, a tour of Branson, wine tasting, a lovely welcome dinner and more. The dates are Monday, Nov. 11, to Friday, Nov. 15, and that will be here before we know it. Call us today at 402-745-6477 to participate in this amazing Branson Christmas experience.
Normandy, Paris and the Seine River Cruise
I’m including this tour because currently there are NO openings on the ship. This nine-day Seine River Cruise on Oct. 20-28, 2020, is sold out with Fun Club travelers and other groups. We knew it would be a quick-sell, we just didn’t know how quick it would be. If you’re interested in this cruise and haven’t sent in a reservation form, we encourage you to do this as soon as possible. When you submit a reservation form with a deposit, your name will be added to the waiting list. The sooner you do this, the better your position will be.
We have learned Premier World Discovery has chartered the same ship for the next week and some of the individuals and groups who have registered for our dates will probably move to the next tour. That will give those on the waiting list a chance to join this marvelous river cruise which features sites in Paris and Normandy and many wonderful places in between. Call us today for more information. We are at the office weekday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon.
