YORK – Most things in today’s world are much different than they were even just a month ago -- how people work, shop, go to school, recreate, eat, do business . . . . and mourn the loss of their loved ones.
Even funerals have changed.
Misty Brouillette at Metz Mortuary in York explained that they have had to institute new guidelines for families as to how many people can attend a funeral.
No longer can hundreds attend, as is often seen in communities such as York’s.
“Now, we are asking them to limit attendance to family and close friends only,” Brouillette explained.
That’s in response to the CDC recommendation to have no more than 50 in attendance at a funeral/memorial service – which for now will continue for at least eight weeks.
Brouillette pointed out that the 10-person limit is not mandated here yet. It is in Douglas County.
“But here, right now, we are asking them to limit the number to as low as possible,” Brouillette said. “We had two services in recent days, one had 15 people in attendance, one had 50. As the 10-person rule is not mandated by law, yet, we are following the 50-person suggestion as closely as we can.”
They are also suggesting that families consider holding memorial services at a later date.
Brouillette said they will collaborate with families and churches to still provide visitations on a limited basis.
When it comes to those attending funerals/memorial services, they are also asking those who are ill and at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) to stay home – as is being followed in all types of today’s activities.
She said they are encouraging friends and community members to offer sympathies through their website, by making phone calls, mailing sympathy cards or making memorial donations.
If there comes the point where funerals/services cannot be held at all, direct burials and cremations will take place with memorial services to be held later. That’s currently the practice in places where the infection rate is high. This would allow small gatherings at cemeteries -- outside and with social distancing.
“Obviously, we hope it won’t come to that, but the situation is changing constantly as we all know,” Brouillette said.
“The thing we want people to know is that we can still do what they intended to do in the first place, we just need to keep the crowds down,” she continued.
In the event someone dies from the coronavirus, Brouillette said current procedures with handling the body would remain the same as they are now – because the current procedures involve anti-virus/disinfecting agents.
“If that would be the case, the only change would be that people wouldn’t be able to touch the body, as they sometimes are inclined to do,” Brouillette said.
“We are hopeful that this will pass in a timely manner and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” Brouillette said. “As recommendations from the CDC change, so will our policies. Please continue to care for those in our communities and don’t forget to support those who are grieving.”
