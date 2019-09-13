YORK – The York Garden Club met Monday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m., at Chances R.
Hostesses Deanna Warnken and Sherita Harlow decorated the tables with fresh flowers from their gardens.
Eighteen members answered roll call by naming a flower that started with the first letter of their first name.
Ann Kirkpatrick reported she had sent three birthday cards and one “thinking of you” card in July and one birthday card in August. There was no historian report.
After discussion the group voted to purchase a bench to be placed in Foster Park with installation by the city. A plaque will be purchased by the Garden Club.
Following the business meeting the club enjoyed a garden show made up of vegetables and flowers from the members’ gardens.
The next meeting will be Monday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. at Chances R with Diane Drew and Elizabeth Long serving as hostesses. The program will be given by Zoe Valles, who is the conservation director of the central region of the Common Ground Program. If interested in joining club members for this program, please call Aloha Schmid at 402-728-5630 by Friday, Sept. 20, to make a reservation.
