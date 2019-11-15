YORK -- The York Garden Club met Monday, Oct. 28, at Chances R at 2 p.m. with Marie Brown and Elaine Waggoner as hostesses.
Tables were decorated with a fall motif featuring wooden pumpkins, gourds and dried grasses filling rustic swans. Twenty-three members and one guest answered roll call by naming their favorite squash.
Historian, Doris Bowman, read the minutes from the Oct. 28, 1963 Garden Club meeting. Courtesy chairman, Ann Kirkpatrick, reported she sent six birthday cards in October. The following were recognized for October birthdays: Ann Eddy, Fran Reiner, Jan Taylor, Pat Carpenter, Doris Bowman and Mary Nettleton. Those celebrating birthdays in November are Deb Demuth, Margaret Huebert, Carlla Eastman and Verna Wolfe.
Bylaws were amended to include the statement, “when dues are delinquent, a notice will be sent out by March 31.” The club also chose an oval plaque to be installed on the bench placed at Foster Park by the Garden Club.
The slate of officers for 2020 is President-Aloha Schmid, V. President-Betty Fredericks, Secretary-Marie Brown and Treasurer-Sherita Harlow.
Lynda Zieg presented an informative program on peonies. She told us how to extend the blooming season by planting some of each of the three kinds of peonies. The tree peonies will bloom first, followed by the herbaceous bush peonies and finally the Itoh or Intersectional peony.
The next Garden Club meeting will be a Christmas brunch at Chances R on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m., hosted by the board.
