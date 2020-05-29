YORK -- They could be called the “horticultural odd couple:” Bob Sautter, who has been getting his hands dirty as long as he can remember, and Todd Kirshenbaum, who just started gardening this year – and is convinced he won’t have to weed.
He points out his mulch. “I don’t really think I’ll have to.” Sautter shakes his head, marveling his friend could be so oblivious to the little green uglies poking through the dirt. “I think you’re going to have to.”
Kirshenbaum is certainly not the only one who will become a first-time gardener this season, according to Dave Whitinger of the National Gardening Association. “Breaking down the numbers a little [in 2019], 27.9% of American households (35.8 million) participated in flower gardening, and 24.8% in vegetable gardening,” Whitinger said. “These are 2019 numbers. Anecdotally, I would say that the 2020 numbers will probably be double that.”
Many of these new gardeners will likely scour the internet for advice, but lucky for Kirshenbaum he has a friend like Sautter. “My folks had a big garden at home,” Sautter said. He has been gardening many years, and favors heirloom varieties. “I love to play in the dirt,” Sautter said. “I should have been a farmer.”
Kirshenbaum had a much different experience. “Mine were the opposite – we just went to the grocery store. I never grew up eating vegetables,” Kirshenbaum admitted.
Both gardeners stuck with planting things they like to eat. Sautter said he’s looking forward to canning his bounty. Kirshenbaum’s plan for his tomatoes and peppers is to can salsa. He’s also hoping to make his cucumbers and dill into pickles, if things go as planned. “I’ll be surprised if they grow,” Kirshenbaum said. “It’s kind of scary because I have no idea what I’m doing.”
The setup of the friends’ plots should make Kirshenbaum’s experience less scary; both Kirshenbaum and Sautter have spaces at the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District and City of York’s Project GROW Community Garden. The garden consists of twelve 20 feet by 15 feet plots, available for community members of any background to try their hand at finding their green thumb. There is a $20 charge for water, and a $50 refundable deposit is required before a plot can be assigned. The deposit is later returned, provided the plot is cleaned up at the end of the season. Besides the water sources, the community Santa Hut serves as a tool shed. Recently hidden security cameras were added.
“Every year – without fail – somebody steals something [produce] out of the garden,” Sautter said. “I came out to cut some cabbage one year and there was only one left. It’s kind of funny, and maybe they need it worse than we do.”
Typically, Sautter said, he has some to spare. Produce like pumpkins, onions, tomatoes, beets and peppers – and more – have begun stretching from ground to sun. While not a fan of Kirshenbaum’s weeding philosophy, Sautter said the community garden is full of different ideas and even some socializing. “It’s a really good family deal; it’s fun out here watching everybody’s different ways.”
