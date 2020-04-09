YORK – Charles J. Graham, 30, of Geneva, is accused of assaulting a York woman by strangulation/suffocation, according to court documents filed with the York County Court.
Graham waived his preliminary hearing and arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court, as the case has been bound over.
According to court documents, the York Police Department was called to a residence on Iowa Avenue, where a woman said she had been assaulted by Graham.
She said he allegedly grabbed her by the arms and threw her onto a bed, which resulted in bruises on her arms.
She alleged further that later she was in a vehicle with Graham, as they were driving to Geneva. She alleged that he slapped her in the face twice, while driving in York.
And “somewhere near McCool Junction, in York County, he reached from the driver’s seat with his left hand and began to choke her. She did have bruises on both sides of her neck, consistent with hands being placed on it and squeezing,” officers said in their affidavit in support of an arrest warrant.
Further, the alleged victim said when they returned to her residence in York, Graham “head-butted her,” and officers could allegedly see a bump on her head.
The York County Sheriff’s Department also participated in this investigation, as part of the alleged assault took place in the county’s jurisdiction.
Graham’s charge is a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine, upon conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.