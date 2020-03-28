Many things are changing and unknown these days.
It’s normal for us to feel more mental and emotional strain.
Keeping calm and a positive attitude for ourselves and for those around us can take a lot of emotional energy. If this goes on for a longer period of time, it takes a toll on our mental health and our physical health.
It’s good to be aware of the signs that show you or someone else may be having a hard time coping with the stress of these days.
Here’s a list of possible signs:
• Eating or sleeping too much or too little
• Pulling away from people and things
• Having low or no energy
• Feeling numb or like nothing matters
• Having unexplained aches and pains, such as headaches and stomachaches
• Feeling guilty, helpless, or hopeless
• Smoking, drinking, or using drugs more than you should
• Feeling unusually confused or forgetful; on edge, angry, or upset; or worried and scared
• Having crying spells
• Yelling or fighting with family and friends
• Having thoughts and memories you can’t get out of your head
• Thinking of hurting or killing yourself or someone else
• Unable to do your daily tasks like taking care of your kids or getting to work or school
If you or someone around you has any of these signs, there is hope and help.
Consider these options for getting help:
- Check with your employer to see if you have an Employee Assistance Program (EAP). They often offer free counseling sessions and have ready resources to share.
- Blue Valley Behavioral Health is a local counseling option that offers services on a sliding scale. Visit their website at http://bvbh.net/ Also on this website is a free online screening tool to check for depression, anxiety, and more. Go to https://screening.mentalhealthscreening.org/bvbh
- Visit the NE Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258. The Hotline staff assists callers in dealing with stress, depression, and other mental health issues through the COMHT (Counseling, Outreach, and Mental Health Therapy) Program.
- Call the Disaster Distress Helpline of SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) at 1-800-985-5990. Or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746. Their services are offered during disasters and infectious disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19. For more info, visit their website at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline
For more resources, visit Four Corners Health Department website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov. The staff at Four Corners welcomes your calls and questions: 1-877-337-3573 or info@fourcorners.ne.gov Be safe and stay healthy.
