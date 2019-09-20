EXETER – The GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club met at the Exeter-Milligan School Community Room for brunch on Sept. 17, with 15 members present. Brenda Motis presented a program on Medicare.
New changes to Supplements to Medicare, include that any new enrollees in Medicare in 2020, will be unable to select the Plan F Medicare Supplement.
However, those people who already have the Plan F Supplement will be allowed to keep Plan F (“grandfathered in”). Brenda also stated that Medicare Advantage “may” come to Fillmore County in 2020 and be another option for consideration.
President, Elaine Oldehoeft, called the business meeting to order and the Club Collect and Pledge of Allegiance were recited. Secretary, Rebecca Hasty, read the minutes of the last meeting and Peggy Warner made a motion to approve the minutes, it was seconded and approved. Patty DeMoss, Correspondence Secretary, reported that 14 cards were sent between May and August. Karen Chapman gave the Treasurer’s report, which was filed for audit. Karen reported that Amy Emshoff audited the accounts on Aug. 11. Bills were presented. Marsha Jorgensen made a motion to pay all bills, it was seconded and approved.
Discussion followed on the Dist. IV Convention to be held October 9 in Exeter with our club hosting and the Exeter Avenue Holiday Sampler on Oct. 12 at the Legion with our club selling pie by the slice. Sharon Mueller distributed Cheerful House Books. Agnes Loukota brought glass dishes and Rebecca brought a potted cactus for silent auction.
Hostesses were Kathy Due and Patty. The next meeting of The GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club will be held at 9 a.m. at the Exeter-Milligan School Community Room (East doors) on Oct.16. Our GFWC State President, Louise Zimmerman of Grand Island, plans to attend. Our meetings are open to the public and everyone is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.