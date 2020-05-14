YORK – Thanks to a generous grant from the United Way of York, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is creating activity kits to bring Girl Scouts to families in a new way during this challenging time.
Staying home from school and being away from friends is a significant change in a girl’s routine – one that can make her feel disconnected. Girl Scouts wants to connect all girls to its sisterhood – whether they are current members or whether this is their first exposure to the girl-led the organization.
Through its new virtual Girl Scouts at Home initiative, Spirit of Nebraska is shifting its quality programming online and creating ways to reach families without internet access. That’s where the activity kits come in.
Each kit contains interactive projects based on the four pillars of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience: STEM, entrepreneurship, outdoors and life skills, and puts evidence-based enrichment materials into the hands of the children who need it most.
Girl Scouts partnered with York Public Schools to have the kits available for all youth at school lunch distribution sites on May 19, June 2 and June 16. Children do not have to be Girl Scout members to pick up and enjoy the kits. Kits will also be provided to children in foster care at Epworth Village, another United Way funded agency.
