YORK – Glass windows are being installed at the counters on the main floor of the York County Courthouse which will eventually allow workers and the public to see one another and talk with one another during business interactions while also providing a safety barrier between them.
The work started last week for the offices of clerk, treasurer and assessor.
Currently, those offices remain closed to the public although staff members and elected officials are working inside – as the glass installation continues and is not yet completed.
Those conducting county-related business continue to be asked to call for assistance when needed and access online solutions whenever possible.
The commissioners had discussed adding the glass barriers in the past, for security purposes. The move to make it happen now was prompted by the COVID-19 crisis, in an effort to protect the general public and the county employees.
