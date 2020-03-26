YORK – This week, Barry Redfern, president of the York Country Club, provided country club members a list of guidelines and reminders that will hopefully keep everyone safe when using the local golf course.
“During this unprecedented time, we are sending out some guidelines that hopefully will allow (members) access to the golf course and provide a safe and healthy environment. More than anything we are asking for your patience and understanding as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues.
This is a daily changing situation and we will keep you updated but for the next couple weeks this is our plan of action.”
At this time, members are the only golfers who have access to the course. No greens fees will be accepted.
They will not be taking tee times, at this time.
“We are asking for cooperation in working with your fellow members in using the course,” Redfern said.
The driving range and putting green will be closed to avoid gathering areas.
Only the downstairs locker room restrooms are available for use.
Patrons and staff are continuing to practice social distancing. If someone feels sick, “they are asked to please not come to the golf course and everyone is asked to limit contact with golfers,” Redfern said.
Right now, there is no access to the clubhouse or the pro shop.
Golfers are asking to not touch the flagsticks. No rakes, ball washers or water coolers are available on the course.
Redfern said club golf carts will be available to rent, weather permitting, using the pro shop garage area. Carts can be rented Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on weekends from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. He said carts must be returned at 6 p.m. and each cart will be sanitized after a round.
“Right now, walking will be the preferred way of play,” Redfern said. “Members are free to use their own personal carts.”
Redfern said the Country Club board will continue to update members on changes, adding, “We will do our best to maintain a safe environment in this very fluid situation.”
