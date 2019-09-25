YORK — Anthonie Gomez, a senior at York High School, has been named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). This standardized test screens potential 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program applicants.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is a nationwide academic competition for recognition and scholarships. The privately-funded National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) -- a not-for-profit organization – oversees the National Merit Scholarship Program, which began in 1955.
