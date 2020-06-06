YORK – Over the course of the past few months, a daily check of the Four Corners Health Department’s COVID-19 case update has routinely resulted in seeing an uptick of numbers.
But on Friday morning, June 5, there was only good news and words written that hadn’t been seen in a long time: “No new cases to report.”
Yes, for the first time in a long time, not one new case in the four-county health department had been confirmed during the most recent 24-hour period.
The number of cumulative cases in the health district remains at 124 with 102 of those individuals now being fully recovered. There are currently 24 active cases in the district.
York County has seen 37 cases and has had 31 recoveries. A total of 591 people have been tested here over the course of the pandemic.
Butler County has had 50 cases with 41 recoveries. A total of 445 people have been tested there since the COVID-19 situation began.
Seward County has had 30 cases with 21 recoveries and one death. A total of 613 people have been tested there.
And Polk County has had 10 cases with nine recoveries and 192 people being tested.
With less restrictive regulations now in place, regarding gatherings and events, it was announced earlier this week that the York County Fair will take place – how that will look has not yet been determined. The ag society announced its decision, but noted that a review of new health directives in July will help them determine what types of events and fair features will be allowed to take place.
York High School will have a graduation ceremony, outdoors, at the end of July (see accompanying story in this publication).
And many other changes – slowly inching toward a normalcy of sorts – are evolving (see accompanying stories in this publication).
While loosened restrictions are now in place, health officials stress that all precautions must still be taken, such as 6-foot social distancing, wearing of face coverings in public settings, frequent hand washing and sanitization, limits on the number of people in gatherings, etc.
The total number of people currently allowed at gatherings is 25 – however, if a location has a rated occupancy number, they may host up to 25 percent of occupancy (or 50 percent for weddings, funerals, restaurants and bars).
