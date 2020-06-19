YORK – For the past four months, members of the York County community have had Thursday morning conversations/updates about all things pandemic and how it has affected this area. Most Thursday mornings, the news was bleak while the outlook was hopeful.
This week’s Thursday morning community sector briefing really only held good news. In fact, the words, “So that’s good news,” was actually used several times.
“One thing we’ve been monitoring, with all the testing, is what percentage of those tests come back positive,” explained Laura McDougall, executive director of the Four Corners Health Department. “For last week, we had 295 tests conducted and there were three positive (in the four-county district), so that’s a 1 percent positivity rate. To compare, over all this time (since the pandemic began) we have had a 5.6 percent positivity rate. So we are doing pretty good at 1 percent and we would like to see it stay there.”
From the statewide prospective, McDougall said there are still quite a few cases being confirmed in Douglas County, “but our hospitals are looking good,” as far as occupancy.
“In the Four Corners District, we are seeing less than one case a day, which is good news,” McDougall continued. “We have had 134 cases in the district, total. Butler has had the most, with 52, and they currently have six people who are sick. In York County, we’ve had 38 cases and right now there are only two people who are sick. In Seward, there have been 33 cases and right now, there are five people sick there. And in Polk County, there have been 11 cases, and there is one person sick there right now. So we currently have a total of 14 people who are sick in the whole district – but that’s down from where it has been and that’s really good news.”
McDougall said her department continues to work with area schools, “and we will continue to be working a lot with the schools in the next few weeks” as preparations are made for the fall semester. McDougall said state education officials have said they expect for kids to be back in the classrooms again.
McDougall was asked if kids will have to wear masks at school, when classes reconvene.
“That’s a question we all have right now,” McDougall said. “There are different scenarios and there will be different settings where that might be the case. Each school will have its own plan and they are trying to do their very best with this. There will probably be some settings where masks will be used in schools. The different scenarios are being discussed right now.”
Lisa Hurley, York County Development Corporation director, read a statement from York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew regarding school in the fall, which said yes, there is the expectation to have kids in the classrooms, “and they (local school officials) are very excited about that.”
Jim Ulrich, CEO for York General Health Care Services, noted that TestNebraska is conducting testing at the York County Fairgrounds this week (Thursday and Friday) and York General had a team of medical care providers at the fairgrounds to train with TestNebraska providers. He said healthcare operations will be taking over the testing at some point.
He said there is also growing availability for rapid turnaround tests – called ID NOW – which will be doctor-ordered for those who are symptomatic. With this new testing method, to gradually become more available, results can be delivered as quickly as 19 minutes. That is particularly important when it comes to testing inside long-term care facilities, where quick results are even more imperative.
Ulrich said meanwhile, drive-through testing continues on the hospital campus – 51 tests were administered this week so far.
Ulrich added that officials at the Hearthstone and Willow Brook facilities are finishing up their plans with state health officials for reopening their facilities for visitations and the hospital continues to be busy as loosened restrictions continue.
“A lot of things are slowing beginning to open up,” Ulrich said. “Yes, we are seeing that 21 states are seeing an uptick since loosening restrictions, but we are not one of those. In the state, there are a lot of counties that have had zero to one new case in the last 14 days. That’s great news. We went 14 days in York County with no new cases and then one cropped up. We are hopeful we will remain one of the states without major increases, as we are now.”
