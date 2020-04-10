LINCOLN – On Friday, shortly after midnight, a new directive has gone into effect that closes more businesses and types of gatherings statewide.
Governor Pete Ricketts says the new measure was issued “to bring greater consistency between state and local DHMs, which had previously closed a handful of categories not covered by the state.”
The additions to the statewide health measure are:
• All beauty/nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, gentlemen’s clubs, bottle clubs, indoor theatres, and tattoo parlors/studios are closed until April 30, 2020.
• All organized team sports, youth and adult, including but not limited to club sports are suspended until May 31, 2020.
• Auto racing is now specifically listed in the social gathering section. Drivers and their crews are considered patrons/invitees not staff.
The governor’s office also provided the following Q/A to clarify:
Q: Who does the State’s Directed Health Measure apply to?
A: It applies to places such as theaters, churches, houses of worship, gyms, social clubs, salons, and social gatherings, including weddings, funerals, concerts, and athletic events. This is not an exhaustive list, but illustrates the types of locations the DHM applies to.
Q: Do I need to shut down my bar or restaurant?
A: At bars and restaurants, it applies to patrons, not to your workforce. Restaurants and bars are encouraged to ask their patrons if they can prepare their order for takeout upon arrival. Restaurants will play a key part in feeding people throughout the pandemic.
Q: Do I need to shut down my daycare?
A: No. DHHS has issued new guidance that daycares need to follow.
Q: Do I need to shut down my office?
A: No. The Directed Health Measure does not apply to places such as office buildings, grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities, court houses, court rooms, banks, car dealerships, auto repair shops, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, small shops, golf courses, big box stores, gas stations, convenience stores, shopping malls, manufacturing facilities, packing facilities, construction jobs, and other traditional office settings. This is not an exhaustive list, but illustrates the types of locations the DHM does not apply to.
Furthermore, we do not expect these facilities to be impacted by additional limits at this time.
Q: Do I need to cancel a wedding or a funeral?
A: Weddings and funerals are also subject to the 10-person limit. Event planners and facilities are encouraged to be flexible with people who are rearranging their plans.
