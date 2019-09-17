It only takes 20 seconds -- twenty seconds until an adult can be completely buried – engulfed – in grain.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) likens grain to quicksand. Moving grain out of a bin while an individual is inside creates suction that can pulling an individual the grain in seconds, OSHA says. One cubic foot of grain weighs 50 pounds, generating enough force to crush the entrapped.
Over the course of the last 50 years there have been over 900 cases of grain engulfment, with a fatality rate of 62%, according to Purdue University researchers. Twenty-six of those occurred in 2010 alone, logging the highest number on record, states the same report. Nebraska has had nine such grain bin and grain bin-auger fatalities from 2012 - March 2016, University of Nebraska Extension says.
The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service reports that over the past six years corn production alone increased 13,830,704,000 bushels (2013) to 14,420,101,000 bushels (2018). As grain production increases, farm workers must remain vigilant.
Having access to proper training and rescue tools can save lives when grain engulfment does occur. OSHA advises taking preventative measures.
Still, accidents can happen. In the event of grain engulfment, rescue tubes can be utilized. The tube is lowered into the grain surrounding the victim. Grain rescue tubes often consist of six panels positioned around the victim. This allows rescuers to remove the grain immediately surrounding the individual; without a grain rescue tube, grain can continue to collapse, even as the rescuers try to remove it.
While readily available, grain rescue tubes can be too pricey for small, rural fire departments – ironically, where there is more need for such equipment.
“A rescue tube is $2,800,” said Dan Neenan, Director of National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), Safety, Transportation, and EMS. “To put everything together if a department did not have any tools that could be used for other rescues as well it would be around $7,000.”
The Stromsburg Volunteer Fire Department was recently gifted one of these life-saving devices by Corteva Agriscience in partnership with NECAS. A total of 20 rural communities nationwide received a grain bin rescue tube through this program.
For NECAS-approved steps to help reduce grain bin accidents, as well as other farm safety best practices, visit www.necasag.org
