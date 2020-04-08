YORK – Curt E. Jensen, 52, of Gresham has been charged with felony theft, tax fraud and tax evasion in a case where he is accused of selling his employers’ fuel and keeping the money for himself.
Jensen waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case has been bound over to the District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
Jensen has been charged with three counts of evading income tax – each is a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine; four counts of filing fraudulent Nebraska income taxes, also Class 4 felonies; and theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. These possible maximum sentences are upon conviction.
The case was investigated by senior tax fraud investigators with the Nebraska Department of Revenue, according to documents filed with the York County Court.
It is alleged that Jensen was employed by a company that sold and delivered dyed diesel fuel for farm equipment and clear diesel fuel for vehicles such as semi trucks. Jensen was a delivery driver for that company and would take that type of fuel to farms and trucking companies, etc.
It is alleged that Jensen would deliver both dyed and clear diesel fuel to a particular customer on a regular basis. It is alleged he asked that customer to write a check for what was owed for the dyed diesel to the company from which it came and a check to Jensen personally for the clear diesel.
Investigators point out in their report to the court that the clear diesel was not Jensen’s to sell, as it belonged to his employer.
This allegedly went on for a number of years.
When questioned about the money Jensen was paid personally by this other person, he allegedly told investigators that the other man was paying back a loan. Yet, investigators said they never saw a large amount of money be paid out of Jensen’s account into the other man’s account, indicating an earlier loan.
Investigators allege that checks written to Jensen by the other man (after investigating his bank account) over the period of five years totaled $123,894 and many of the checks listed that they were for clear diesel fuel. “During the period, January, 2017, through October, 2019, under the statute of limitations for theft, the total amount of sales Jensen made of fuel owned by (his employer) to (the other man) was $93,360.”
An audit of the fuel company showed they were at least 28,000 gallons short of clear diesel fuel.
The investigator also says in his report that “Jensen was the driver that oversaw the reports regarding the diesel fuel. That when it came up short he told the clerical accounting staff not to be concerned with it, that there is always shrinkage involved in this diesel fuel and it’s going to fluctuate.”
Investigators says that “during the time of February 1, 2016, and April 15, 2019, Curt Jensen has evaded tax and filed false individual tax returns, failing to report his true and accurate income on the individual income tax returns to the State of Nebraska. The loss to the State of Nebraska for state income tax is $6,117 for tax years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, and $13,748 including penalties and interest.”
And they say further that Jensen “with the intent to evade a tax liability, filed a false individual income tax return, failing to include all income from the sale and theft of motor fuel from (his employer).”
