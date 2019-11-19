YORK – The felony case against a Gresham man accused of possessing methamphetamine has been bound over to District Court.
Matthew B. Fritz, 39, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
His preliminary hearing in York County Court was waived and arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.
According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department was on regular patrol when he say a vehicle heading north on North Nebraska Avenue in York.
The officer saw that the license plates on the vehicle had been expired for several months.
The officer says in his affidavit that he turned around to make contact with the vehicle which was at the stop sign on North Nebraska Avenue and Sixth Street.
“Before I could get close,” the officer says in his report filed with the court, “the vehicle traveled east on Sixth and north on Burlington. I caught up to the vehicle which appeared to be moving very fast.”
The traffic stop was at Seventh and Burlington.
“I could see the driver was moving all around in the front of the vehicle and appeared to be moving items around in the vehicle. I made contact with the driver who I knew through previous contacts to be Matthew Fritz. He did not have insurance, registration or proof of ownership. Dispatch informed he had a warrant and a revoked license,” the officer’s report says in court records.
Fritz was arrested due to the active warrant and for driving under revocation.
Police officers say that during a tow inventory, they found methamphetamine in the vehicle.
