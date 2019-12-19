HENDERSON — The Greystone house of Henderson is known near and far for being decorated impeccably, but the Christmas season obliges a few extra touches.
A walk through the front arbor brings visitors to a front porch accented with seasonal greenery, red ribbons and sleigh bells. When the house was erected, the front was outfitted with stones honed on-site. The grand columns holding the front porch are antique elements replacing the original supports.
Shar and Milford Doell of Henderson saved the house from demolition about five years ago. Renovations took three years, Shar said. Shar said she daydreamed about the house long before she and her husband purchased it. “I would peek in the windows and see how beautiful it could be.” Through the years she accumulated items fit for the house – even before the Doell’s purchased it. “I had collected items just by chance,” she said.
Now that renovations are complete and Shar’s finds have found homes, the “Greystone Guest House” serves as a special place for visitors; the entire house can be rented. Shar estimated that between June and July of this year there were eight back-to-back bookings. The guest house’s first stay was in 2017 – an eclipse viewer from out of town. Since then, guests have come from places like Texas, Pennsylvania and California – even France.
As Shar flipped through the guest book she leaves in the sitting room for visitors, she said many of the guests noted the interior’s decorating. The Greystone Guest House dates from 1920. “It’s a bungalow, but it’s not like your typical Craftsman style,” Shar said. In keeping with the Greystone’s one-of-a-kind look, Shar has employed eclectic styles, giving the house a unique, welcoming ambiance.
Upon entering the house, the long staircase stretches up the house’s ten-foot ceilings. Accented with festive greenery, the staircase also features elements from a Victorian estate and a 1930s rug, whose pattern happens to match the dining room area rug.
The dining room table is set for a holiday meal, with vintage and antique transferware plates and a holiday centerpiece. A beautifully-decorated Christmas tree occupies the corner, its lights adding a bit of sparkle to the reproduction Depression glass goblets. “There are some new things thrown in,” Shar said. There are also Art Deco and Victorian pieces incorporated into the guest house.
The kitchen harkens back to earlier days, but is outfitted with modern conveniences. Shar said she likes to leave a few extra foodstuffs for Greystone’s guests – even local ethnic foods for guests having Henderson connections.
The house can accommodate 6-7 guests, with its two bedrooms upstairs, and a full-sized Murphy bed on the main floor.
In warmer weather, the exterior “rooms” with English garden-inspired flora overflow through the salvaged late-1800s wrought iron gate – even landing the Greystone Guest House a spot on the 2019 Henderson Heritage Garden Tour. During the winter season, Shar makes sure to incorporate seasonal accents behind the gate, including subtly-placed Christmas lights.
The Greystone Guest House is listed on Airbnb – a worldwide travel website that facilitates unique lodging -- primarily homestays -- and tourism experiences. Shar said she has noticed Airbnb guests are different than the average travelers. “They’re people who care about their environment; they just don’t want the general motel stay.”
“I continue to meet new people. It has been wonderful.”
