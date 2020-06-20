YORK – Group care homes, located in residential districts in York, will need special use permits in order to exist and operate.
That decision was made this week by the York City Council after a lot of public conversation and consideration.
The first reading of several ordinances regarding the allowance of such facilities was held before the city council on March 5. Then the pandemic hit and the ability to have public hearings with large public attendance came to an end.
A second hearing was held online a few weeks ago, that was continued until everyone could meet face to face.
Two weeks ago, due to the loosening of restrictions, the council continued that second hearing and there were plenty of public testimony.
This conversation and subsequent proposed ordinances started when residents in the area of East Ninth Street noticed activity in a previously vacant house that had been recently purchased. They also noticed a large sculpture in the yard and realized the house (which had been previously used by Epworth Village for housing youth) had been purchased by New Life Place, an entity that provides housing for those transitioning from incarceration to living in the community. The residents asked city officials questions about whether it was legal and it was discovered that no ordinances exist to regulate these types of facilities moving into residential areas of the city.
Residents have expressed concerns about having this type of facility in a residential area. Would there be supervision? Would there be drug and alcohol use? Would it affect already congested parking? Would it bring down property values in neighborhoods where they exist? Would children be in danger?
Others expressed support, saying there is a need for these types of facilities. Some said it was particularly important here because a prison is located in York and this would provide immediate support for inmates leaving custody. Others said facilities such as this would have a good amount of supervision and rigid regulations for residents in the facilities.
This week, Mayor Barry Redfern reminded everyone that “this matter, before you tonight, is not about a specific project. Tonight we are talking about whether special use permits should be required and if there should be limits placed on the number of people who can live in these types of facilities.”
Council members expressed their support of having special use permits for each and every facility request that may arise – including for the New Life Place.
“I think it’s important for everyone to know what it is, where it is going, what is happening in our neighborhoods,” said Councilman Ron Mogul.
“There has been a lot of information before the council,” Redfern said. “We need to help people but it is also important for people to know what is happening in their neighborhood and this is a good tool.”
All the council members were present and all of them voted to pass three ordinances that will require special use permits for group care homes in the single family district, the two-family district and the multiple family district.
That means that the New Life Place will now have to file a request to be heard for a special use permit, in order to move forward. And to exist, it will have to be granted that special use permit.
