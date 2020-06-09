YORK – The first reading of several ordinances regarding the allowance of group homes and group care facilities was held before the York City Council on March 5.
Then the pandemic hit and the ability to have public hearings with large public attendance came to an abrupt end.
The council began a second hearing during an online meeting several weeks ago – but the council continued the hearing until everyone could meet face to face and with the public in attendance.
With the loosening of restrictions on June 1, the council was able to hold that type of hearing at the convention center. Dozens of people were in attendance – there was plenty of room for ample social distancing as half the ballroom was utilized.
This conversation and subsequent proposed ordinances started when residents in the area of East Ninth Street noticed activity in a previously vacant house that had been recently purchased. They also noticed a large sculpture in the yard and realized the house (which had been previously used by Epworth Village for housing youth) had been purchased by New Life Place, an entity that provides housing for those transitioning from incarceration to living in the community. The residents asked city officials questions about whether it was legal and it was discovered that no ordinances exist to regulate these types of facilities moving into residential areas of the city.
“We’ve had a lot of testimony about this,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “We realize a specific project spurred this, but that specific project is not what we are talking about tonight. We are talking about the ordinances.”
The proposed ordinances, presented to the council, on their June 4 agenda were the following:
• Ordinance 2247 – an ordinance to add definitions to the zoning regulations for group homes and group care facilities.
• Ordinance 2248 – an ordinance to amend the zoning regulations to allow uses of group homes and group care facilities, by special use permit, in the single family dwelling district.
• Ordinance 2249 – an ordinance to amend the zoning regulations to allow group homes and group care facilities by special use permit in the two-family dwelling district.
• Ordinance 2250 – an ordinance to amend the zoning regulations to allow group homes and group care facilities by special use permit in the multiple-family dwelling district.
• Ordinance 2251 – an ordinance to amend the zoning regulations to allow group homes and group care facilities in the multiple-family dwelling district as a permitted use as long as they have no more than six residents.
• Ordinance 2255 – an ordinance to amend the zoning regulations to allow group homes and group care facilities in the multiple-family dwelling district as a permitted use as long as they have no more than eight residents.
• Ordinance 2256 – an ordinance to amend the zoning regulations to allow group homes and group care facilities in the two-family dwelling district by special use permit for no more than eight residents.
Jerad Sorgenfrei asked York City Attorney Charles Campbell to clarify the definition of a group home/group care facility. Sorgenfrei lives near the proposed location for the New Life Place.
“For persons receiving therapy, treatment and counseling or for those with disabilities,” Campbell said.
“Is it appropriate to lump the two into the same ordinance as they are quite different from each other?” Sorgenfrei asked. “And why is there now the figure of limiting to eight persons?”
Previously, only six-person limits had been included in the proposed ordinances.
He was told that the eight-person limit was added as another option.
It was also asked how a facility such as this could fall within the definition of a single-family residential district. Campbell said there are already other uses allowed in the single family residential district, such as childcare facilities, churches, etc., “and this could be considered as another allowable use, if the council so chooses.”
“The role of the city council is to keep the public safe and the use of a facility providing supervision of this type should be on a case by case basis,” Sorgenfrei said further.
There was also the argument made by Sorgenfrei that allowing such a facility could create an incentive for companies in metro locations to come to York, buy houses at a cheaper rate, create these types of facilities with state money helping to fund the operations, “and make a substantial amount of money, especially if state dollars could create a profit incentive and destroy other property values. Also, these people are coming with a profit motive – there are already people here raising families also who want to live safely and maintain their property value.”
Carlos Monzon, an attorney for the owners of the New Life Place, said the house in York was given an occupancy rate of 12 individuals – but that didn’t mean that there would be that many people staying there.
“Sometimes we have to stand back a little bit for progress to take place,” Monzon continued. “He (New Life Place owner) bought this house and has made payments for months and he wants to be a good neighbor to you.”
“I could care less how much he or anyone makes in dollars,” Sorgenfrei said to Monzon. “I’m concerned about creating an incentive that could affect the entire community. I’m here to represent my position that it could create incentives for these people to make a profit. And then an attorney, paid for by them, comes in here and says we should stand back? I won’t let any attorney tell me when to stand back or to step up.”
As the conversation between Sorgenfrei and Monzon heated up, Mayor Redfern reminded everyone that the matter was to be before the council.
“Why the big push back (by the New Life owners) to have a special permit?” an audience member asked. “If it fits, then you would have support behind it, as there would be full disclosure and the public could be comfortable with it. Get approval in a positive way. In our residential communities, we are family. We don’t know why you wouldn’t want a special permit and to be forthcoming saying why you are here and what you are doing. I think special permits have value.”
A resident across the street from the proposed New Life location commented, “York has a lot of drug activity now. What is this place to be used for, drug rehab? I wish you well, but understand this, we’ve got a problem now and we need to deal with one problem at a time.”
Monzon said this specific group care facility would be for post-release individuals “with highly structured supervision. This is not drug rehabilitation. This is a transitional home for parole and probation individuals.”
Doreen Luethje said to the council she “would like to see you consider not allowing in the single family zone. I don’t feel it is appropriate there. May be in the R-2 or R-3, and please consider special use permits.”
Others expressed their support of requiring special use permits. “Each entity needs to come before the council through that process,” one resident said.
“In my opinion, I don’t think it should be in the residential area at all,” said Paul Bethune, who lives near the New Life house in question. “And if you are going that direction, then special permits should be required so the public can have a say in it.”
Some in the audience also said they were surprised by the inclusion of a proposed maximum number of residents being eight – as the earlier discussed number had been six.
There was an extensive, length conversation on the matter.
Once the hearing was closed, Campbell and Redfern explained that in order for the rules to be suspended (a requirement of taking a vote after two readings instead of three), ¾ of the council members would have to agree for the rules suspension. Because two council members weren’t present for this particular meeting, that meant each of the council members who were present would have to agree.
“I feel special permits are important, so the people in those neighborhoods can speak up,” said Councilman Ron Mogul.
“These ordinances will take York into the future, unforeseen things are going to happen,” said Councilman Matt Wagner. “Ultimately, as a council member, I want to do what’s right for York. Other communities will look at what York is going to do. This and future councils need to have a say in what organizations, like this one, come into our community. We need to have a say.”
The city’s planning commission recommended special use permits, but did not designate any maximum number of residents.
“Unless you all vote to suspend the rules, it will automatically go to a third reading,” Campbell said to the council members.
“I think some of the ordinances need a third reading,” said Council member Sheila Hubbard. “I could pass Ordinance 2247, the definitions ordinance, but that is the only one I feel comfortable passing tonight.”
All the council members who were present voted to suspend the rules and pass Ordinance 2247.
The rest of the ordinances moved on to a third reading, which will be held at the council’s next meeting.
