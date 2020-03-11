YORK — Interested area art enthusiasts gathered at Kilgore Memorial Library to explore the establishment of a York County Arts Council, which would aim to better the area through the arts.
Joining the discussion was Jeanne K. Hain Wiemer, vice president of the Seward County Arts Council. Wiemer, who is heavily involved in the arts in Seward County and beyond, offered ideas about ways to establish a similar group in York County and how such a group could engage citizens. An example Wiemer referenced was Aurora’s annual Art Walk, which forms collaborations between artists and local business owners.
Wiemer also explained Seward’s two-day art workshop Pleine Aire – French for “painting outdoors.” The project brings artists to Seward overnight, therefore not only supplementing the arts community, but bringing tourism dollars to the community. This spurred the Seward County Convention and Tourism Bureau to award the workshop a grant to support the project.
Clark Roush, York College Professor of Music and chair of the college’s Division of Arts & Sciences, brought up a grant he secured that brought the Omaha Symphony Orchestra to York. The group discussed utilizing the Nebraska Arts Council as a possible grant resource. This funding avenue could be bolstered by Nebraska Legislative Bill LB943. The legislation, introduced by District 8 Senator Megan Hunt, would “provide powers and duties related to establishment and certification of creative districts and funding competitive grants.” These grants would fund performing and fine arts including but not limited to music, theatre, dance, painting, sculpture, architecture, and allied arts and crafts.
Kilgore Memorial Library and Friends of the Library is another strong supporter of the arts, said Sue Curran, Friends of the Library member and manager of the library’s Elmer Baker Showcase. The showcase houses exhibits on a rotating basis. Curran also collaborates with Friends of the Library’s Irene Duncan managing the Kent Bedient Gallery at the library.
Adam Kreifels, representing Yorkshire Playhouse, shared the theatre’s contributions to the arts in York. The playhouse is undergoing historic renovations and houses an art gallery, among other efforts. Yorkshire’s latest project is preparing the upcoming production, “The Rabbit Hole.”
The attendees interested in beginning a York County Arts Council group considered not having dues, and, for a time, no officers.
Rebecca Hasty, who has helped spearhead the York County Arts Council effort, said that she earlier presented to the York County Commissioners about the establishment of an arts council. Hasty reported a positive discussion, the issue being tabled for later discussion.
Hasty said she envisions a collaborative, inclusive organization. “Everyone is welcome to participate, suggest ideas, exhibits, wants and needs, call a meeting -- plus we want a broad sweep of county artists, crafters, performers, patrons and other interested parties who want to support art as an enhancer of the quality of life in our county, as well as tourism and the economy,” Hasty said.
According to Arts & Economic Prosperity IV, a national study on the economic impact of nonprofit arts and culture, “Attendance at arts events generates income for local businesses -- restaurants, parking garages, hotels, retail stores. An average arts attendee spends $24.60 per event, not including the cost of admission.” The study’s national sample indicated that 31.8% of arts events attendees traveled from outside of the host county.
For more information on the York County Arts Council, contact Hasty at rhasty1@hotmail.com, or call 402-646-9202.
