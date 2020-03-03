YORK — St. Joseph Catholic School is ready to sprout vegetables, fruits and herbs in its two recently-acquired grow towers, thanks to a grant from Corteva Agriscience.
The towers are hydroponic – meaning, water and nutrients are used as growing mediums.
Students will start growing using this soil-less method by planting provided kale, chard, arugula, lettuce and basil seeds. One tower will be for students grades 5-8. The other tower is outfitted with wheels so that it can travel between preschool-4th-grade classrooms. “It will move into classrooms so the whole school has access,” explained Teresa Kathman, St. Joseph 6-8 grade science and math teacher. The grow towers will help teach St. Joseph’s students for years to come, as the school now owns the grow towers. “These are ours forever,” Kathman said. Students enthusiastically unpacked their gardens and put them together in class Monday.
Studies have shown children who play a part in growing their own food tend to be healthier and more adventurous eaters, who also have a distinct appreciation for the environment. St. Joseph’s project will allow students to be gardeners, scientists and food producers for their school. Besides scientific lessons, the kids will have an active role incorporating the harvest into their own diets.
The grant was for $2,500, which covered the costs of the two tower gardens, growing lights, support cages, submersible pumps, rock wool cubes, pH kits and seedling starter kits.
