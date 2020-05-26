Guidance provided for livestock shows and events

YORK – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA), in accordance with the latest Directed Health Measures (DHMs), has released guidance/protocol for all livestock shows in the state.
In a statement, NDA officials say they understand “that the COVID-19 pandemic is making it difficult to plan for livestock shows and events this summer. NDA encourages show managers and livestock event organizers to make the best decision for their event keeping local, state and federal regulations and health guidelines in mind.”
They say the guidance was created in cooperation with representatives from NDA, the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers, the Nebraska State Fair, Nebraska Extension, Nebraska FFA and local health officials.
“All livestock shows, clinics, jackpot shows, etc., should adhere to the following guidance, they say:
Prior to the event, they say all livestock event organizers should first consult with their local health department to ensure their events are able to meet all guidelines. Officials say organizers shouldlimit the overall number of participants and the number of participants in individual classes in order to reduce the size and duration of the show to minimize time spent on site. They also suggest, before the event:
• Require pre-registration to minimize in-person interaction on site.
• If charging registration or entry fees, develop a flexible refund policy. Allow participants to stay home without penalty if they are sick, need to care for someone who is sick, or are at high risk for complications from COVID-19.
• Determine what you will do if you must postpone or cancel the event. Make clear to participants how they will be notified if last-minute changes occur.
• It is strongly encouraged that event organizers consider hosting “show and go” types of events, where the livestock are brought in, shown and leave immediately following the show.
• If appropriate, and to cut down on in person spectator attendance, consider a livestream of the event.
• Communicate and enforce new policies with exhibitors and the public. Make expectations clear to participants before the event and consider using signs and staff to provide reminders and guidance during the event.
If a livestock event happens, they say that event managers are responsible to make sure that the following happens:
• Guidelines are being followed by participants.
• Any person showing any signs of illness should stay home.
• Children who are not competing are encouraged to stay home.
• Implement cleaning and disinfection practices according to CDC guidelines, with regular sanitation of high-touch surfaces at least every two hours.
• Wearing cloth face masks is encouraged, but, if adhering to the 6-feet social distancing recommendations are not necessary unless otherwise noted.
• Provide handwashing or sanitizing stations for participants throughout the venue.
• Participants should not congregate. At least six feet of distance must be maintained between people not in the same household unit. This includes the preparation areas, wash racks, at the gate, and while in the show ring. It may be necessary for these areas to be marked to show proper distancing.
• Additional show staff may be needed in these areas to provide reminders and guidance to participants.
• Spectators should be limited, and if present, appropriate distancing maintained. DHM guidelines must be met. It is advised to restrict access to bleachers or group seating areas. (such as taped off/blocked areas so that only every third seat on every other row can be utilized). Consider providing a livestream of the competition online to help limit crowds.
• Follow the food and beverage guidance as outlined in the “Guidance for Restricted Fair Openings in Nebraska to Slow the Spread of COVID-19”.
• If hosting a “show and go” type of show (strongly encouraged), ensure that parking areas are managed to provide at least six feet of distance to be maintained between household units. If necessary to maintain proper distancing, have animals be prepped next to the trailer, shown and returned to the trailer.
• If hosting a “show and stay” type of show, ensure that tie areas, stalls and wash racks are managed in a way that will allow at least six feet of distance to be maintained between household units. (i.e. place a 6-foot empty pen space between livestock owned by each household unit).
• If possible, participants should leave the event venue as soon as they have finished showing.
• Limit paper materials at the show (such as programs, weigh cards, etc.).\
There are also rules for in the show ring itself:
• Require the judge and any ring personnel to wear a cloth face mask and have their temperatures checked (must be under 100 degrees Fahrenheit) before each show begins. Print and post the “How to safely wear and take off a cloth mask” CDC poster.
• Ring personnel should help maintain proper distance of participants.
• For younger participants, it may be necessary to place marks in the show ring to signify proper spacing to adhere to the 6-feet social distancing recommendations.
• Anytime there is a potential for a risk exposure, where six feet of distancing cannot be maintained in the show ring, wearing a mask is recommended.
- Specifically, for pig shows, show managers are asked to consider having pigs penned in every other pen before entering the ring. If proper spacing cannot be maintained, then masks must be worn by everyone in the ring.
- For rabbit and poultry shows, they are being asked to break classes into smaller groups and add more tables to allow proper distancing. Another option is to judge the species from holding cages.
- For sheep and goat shows, they are asking that the show ring be marked to show six feet of distancing.
• Ring personnel should use hand sanitizer before touching and after distributing ribbons and other awards.
• Limit the number of people in the staged photograph areas.
