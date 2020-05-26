Guidance provided for restricted fair openings

YORK – With relaxed restrictions being put in force, to start June 1, guidance has also been provided for having county fairs if local fair boards and managers decide to move forward.
The guidelines have been formulated by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska State Fair, the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers, Nebraska Extension, Nebraska FFA and local/state health officials.
The guidelines begin with saying the decision to move forward, or not, with a county fair, will fall to the local board or organization that oversees that fair. They also ask fair managers/boards, prior to making the decision, to talk with their local health departments, determine if they can adhere to the requirements set by the current Directed Health Measure, determine if they have enough/proper insurance coverage, and determine if they financially can move forward with the restrictions in place.
State officials say, in the official guidance document, that there should be controlled points on the fairgrounds for traffic flow; that fair staff and volunteer workers must wear masks unless their duties allow a consistent six feet of distancing; employees and volunteers must go through pre-screening (such as taking temperatures and doing health assessments for symptoms of COVID-19).
“At risk” volunteers and employees are being discouraged from working at a county fair.
They say further that all common surfaces must be cleaned and disinfected with heightened frequency. And touchless hand sanitizer stations should be located throughout the fairgrounds.
If there are locations where people will stand in line, they say lines should be marked.
And signage must be posted throughout the fairgrounds, to remind people to practice good social distancing and other health protocols associated with the pandemic.
They are also encouraged to consider ways to increase the availability of contactless transactions.
When it comes to commercial exhibits, one-way traffic patterns should be used – officials say – and there should be six feet of distance between vendors. Food and drink sampling will not be permitted and commercial vendors will be treated the same as staff/volunteers and go through the same symptom monitoring and masking steps.
The same holds true for food and beverage vendors, with some additions such as no common source touch points (condiments as an example), and there can be no self-serve vendors (such as flavoring your own snow cone), according to the new statewide guidelines.
When it comes to educational spaces, there can be no common touching elements (for an example, petting zoos will have to be “look only” with no touching of animals) and spacing must take place.
When it comes to exhibits, judges will not be able to sample food entries, they will not be able to touch exhibits (guidelines are now being created for this topic specifically), spacing must take place, bystanders will not be able to touch exhibits and plastic/ropes should be used to prevent spectators from touching exhibits.
As far as camping at fairgrounds, everyone will have to follow the current guidance for camping in general.
