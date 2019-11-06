YORK – Ricky J. Ramirez, 35, of York, has changed his plea to guilty in a case involving the possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.
Ramirez changed his plea this past week in York County District Court.
This case began in the early morning hours of May 19, when an officer with the York Police Department saw a van go through a stop sign in the area of West Fourth Street and Academy Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated.
According to court documents, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle – James Woodard of York – had a suspended license. Ramirez was a passenger in the van.
They were asked to leave the vehicle as it was going to be searched before impoundment.
According to court documents, upon searching the vehicle, officers found two glass pipes containing methamphetamine, 44 grams of methamphetamine in baggies, Ziplocs containing methamphetamine, a homemade water bong containing methamphetamine residue and a digital scale.
Ramirez was initially charged with three felonies: possession of more than 28 grams but less than 140 grams of meth with the intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and having no drug tax stamp.
As part of a plea agreement, the complaint was amended to one charge – possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, which is a Class 2 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.
Sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 9.
