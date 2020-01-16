YORK – Daniel E. DeVries, 54, of Lincoln, has pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, which was a result of a traffic stop at the Henderson interchange.
DeVries appeared for arraignment in the York County District Court this week, with his attorney, Steve Fillman.
The case began in November when state patrol troopers on Interstate 80 were notified about a very reckless driver.
According to court documents and the factual basis provided by Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis, troopers were asked to watch for a red Honda that had been seen all over the road, nearly causing accidents. The troopers discovered the vehicle at Fuel Mart at the Henderson exit.
The troopers made contact with three men in the vehicle – they identified Paul Crosby as the driver and found his license had been suspended. The troopers also noted that Crosby was unable to sit still and was shaking uncontrollably – while also falling asleep while they were asking him questions and going in and out of consciousness.
Crosby was arrested.
Then the troopers identified the passengers – DeVries and James Williams. The troopers found that DeVries had two active warrants in Lancaster County and he was arrested. During a search of his person, troopers found one syringe containing a liquid and a methamphetamine pipe.
During a search of the vehicle, troopers said they found two grams of methamphetamine, five bags of Black Tar Heroin, a bag full of Tramadol Hydrochloride, syringes, two methamphetamine pipes with residue and less than one ounce of marijuana.
DeVries, upon his guilty plea, is now facing a possible maximum of two years in prison, a $10,000 fine and 12 months of post-release supervision.
He will be sentenced on March 9.
DeVries continues to be in custody of the York County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.