YORK – Scott D. Rector, 49, has pleaded guilty to theft by receiving stolen property with a value of $1,500-$4,999 in a case involving him taking multiple law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase with a stolen vehicle and then hiding in a culvert full of water in York County.
Rector, who was in custody, appeared in York County District Court this week for arraignment. He pleaded guilty immediately and sentencing has been scheduled for later this year.
Because he has admitted to the Class 4 felony, he could now be facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, a $10,000 fine and 9-12 months of post-release supervision.
Due to the many agencies involved and the many jurisdictions in which crimes were committed, this was the sole case that could be filed in York County.
As explained by York County Attorney Christopher Johnson, the situation took place on Oct. 7, when the Sutton Police Department was informed about a stolen vehicle (taken from the Hutchinson, Kan. area) being in that town.
Johnson said the Sutton police officer was able to find the stolen vehicle (a truck) – being driven by Rector – and he attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Rector, however, took off and the police officer followed.
The pursuit went through Clay County to Fillmore County to York County, involving a number of different agencies in different jurisdictions, Johnson explained to the court. “York County deputies took over the pursuit in York County, in the area of Road K and Road 4, and the pursuit continued throughout York County, until eventually on Road A at the western border of the county, the vehicle slowed and Mr. Rector jumped out.”
A state patrol helicopter was deployed in the search for Rector.
He was found by deputies hours later, hiding in a culvert that was over half-filled with water in sub-zero temperatures.
“Law enforcement found him hypothermic and he was identified by fingerprints at the hospital,” Johnson said further. “He was the sole occupant in the vehicle and the sole possessor.”
A substance evaluation was ordered, as well as a restitution analysis.
Sentencing was scheduled for later this year.
Rector asked for a furlough in order to go to in-patient treatment. That was granted, but Judge James Stecker warned him that he was to go immediately to treatment as soon as he was released from jail and he has to return immediately to the jail upon completion or leaving treatment.
“If you fail to do so, it will be deemed escape and you will be facing another felony charge,” the judge said.
