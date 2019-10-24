Saturday, Oct. 26
• Come decorate pumpkins with York Parks & Rec on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at the York Community Center. We’ll have some pumpkins, paint, feathers, glitter, carving tools, markers, google eyes and anything else that you could possibly need!
Sunday, Oct. 27
• York Parks & Rec and Kilgore Memorial Library will be joining the Holthus Convention Center crew for Haunt at the Holthus again this year on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 - 6 p.m. Children 6th grade and below will spend the afternoon trick-or-treating, decorating pumpkins, playing Halloween themed games led by York Parks & Rec, and much more! Local businesses will be handing out the goodies throughout the ballroom maze. Admission is a non-perishable food item or $1/child. Food items and monetary donations will be passed on to Blue Valley Community Action York County Food Pantry. Open to kids in 6th grade and under.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• Show off your costume and join us for First Lutheran Church’s Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Lots of activities will be happening! Create yummy s’mores, a free hot dog meal (while supplies last), festive treats and giveaways, arts and crafts. It’s sure to be a fun time!
• The annual Trunk or Treat will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5 – 6 p.m. Trunk or Treating will be held in the parking lot from 5 – 5:30 p.m. followed by games and a light snack from 5:30 – 6 p.m. Please wear your Halloween costume and join us.
Thursday, Oct. 31
• Kilgore Memorial Library will host a Not So Scary Trick or Treat for preschoolers on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the library.
• The York Area Chamber will host Downtown Trick-or-Treating in York on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 3 – 5 p.m. Over 70 businesses will be handing out treats to all little ghosts and goblins. The event will take place rain or shine.
• Mahoney House will be passing out candy to Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31, starting at 6 p.m. Come one, come all for some Halloween Treats!
• Trunk or Treat at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. in the northeast parking lot at 9th & Beaver. Kids - wear your costumes for a fun, safe, free evening of collecting treats at the cars and playing games. Children should be accompanied by an adult. No time for supper - Grab a $2 meal deal (hot dog, chips and beverage) sponsored by ELY.
• A Halloween party will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Fairmont American Legion Hall.
• The Geneva United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on 10th Street between H and I Streets.
• A Halloweenie Roast will be held at the Henderson Police Station on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. Fill your little ghosts and goblins up with free hot dogs before sending them out trick-or-treating.
• The Gresham Community Club will be sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-7 p.m., at the west end of main street. Trunk set-up time will be 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate in passing out treats to the little ones.
• The Stromsburg Chamber of Commerce and area businesses will host their “Downtown Boo” on Thursday, Oct. 31. Treats and kids activities will be available in and around the town square. Join in for ghoulish games, freaky fun and frightening food.
• The McCool Junction United Methodist Church will be sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event at the church on Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
• The Village of Bradshaw will be hosting a Children’s Halloween Party and Chili Cook-Off on Friday, Nov. 1 starting at 6 p.m. The costume contest will be held at 7 p.m. If you would like to enter chili into the cook-off contact Stephanie at 402.736.4634 or email villageofbradshaw@windstream.net.
