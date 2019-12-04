HAMPTON – Dec. 7 will mark a first for Hampton High School which is hosting its inaugural robotics tournament for over 25 central Nebraska teams.
“It’s very exciting to see Hampton High School bringing robotics teams into their school to compete with each other. It’s a great opportunity to introduce students to technical workforce skills, problem solving, teamwork and innovation,” says Nebraska Public Power District’s (NPPD) Senior Education Specialist Chad Johnson. “Nebraska is a leader in competitive robotics and having more schools getting involved at different levels is a great way to continue that trend.” NPPD sponsors the Open division tournaments because of the focus on innovation and opportunities in electrical engineering.
Competing teams will be randomly paired with other teams from different communities, to complete tasks and earn points. “These students build some amazing robots, and in addition to learning technical skills, the students learn about leadership, communication, and sportsmanship ¬¬– all of which are demonstrated by NPPD employees on a day-to-day basis,” noted NPPD Careers Outreach Specialist Kim Liebig.
Teams from Columbus, Hampton, Henderson, Holdrege, Stromsburg, St. Paul and York will be competing in the inaugural tournament. Doors will open to competitors at 7:30 a.m. with matches taking place throughout the day, leading up to the finals matches at roughly 3:15 p.m.
High school and middle school teams will participate in multiple CREATE Open Tournaments powered by NPPD throughout the year. Several tournaments have already been scheduled across the state, leading up to the US Open Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa this April.
