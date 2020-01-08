HASTINGS – Hastings College has announced the Dean’s List for its fall 2019 semester.
For the semester, 419 students from 21 states and 10 countries were named to the Dean’s List, with 256 students achieving a 4.0 grade point average.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework.
Students with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Students from the York area named to the Dean’s List include: Bailey Collingham of Aurora; Ryan Hunter of Aurora; Madison Galusha* of Fairmont; Jacob Galusha of Fairmont; Bryce Eigsti of Friend; Sydney Schelkopf* of Geneva; Kate Bergen* of Henderson; Morgan Souchek of Seward; Kelsie Zadina of Seward; Kesean Mau of Sutton; Kinser Rafert* of Sutton; Treygan Rafert of Sutton; Brett Simonsen* of Sutton; Devin Wagoner* of Sutton; Brianna Cobb of York; Kennedy Cool of York; Emma Grenfell* of York and Grace Sinsel* of York.
