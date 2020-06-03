HASTINGS – Hastings College has announced the Dean’s List for its spring 2020 semester.
For the semester, 390 students from 22 states and 11 countries were named to the Dean’s List.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework.
Students with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
York area students named to the Dean’s List include: Bryce Bontz of Aurora; Bailey Collingham of Aurora; Morgan Ekhoff* of Aurora; Ryan Hunter of Aurora; Madison Galusha* of Fairmont; Bryce Eigsti of Friend; Sydney Schelkopf of Geneva; Kate Bergen of Henderson; Abigail Collingham* of Polk; Morgan Souchek* of Seward; Kelsie Zadina* of Seward; Kinser Rafert* of Sutton; Justin Heine* of Waco; Brianna Cobb* of York; Kennedy Cool of York and Grace Sinsel* of York.
