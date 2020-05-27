HASTINGS – Hastings College held its 134th Commencement on Saturday, May 16, 2020 via streaming on Facebook and YouTube.
During the ceremony, the College awarded degrees to 194 undergraduates and 12 Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 20 states and nine countries.
Graduates from the York area included: Trevor Richard Alber of Aurora, Sports Communication; Ethan David Bergmann of Aurora, Computer Science; Jacob Allen Galusha of Fairmont, Distinction in Accounting; Bryce Richard Eigsti of Friend, Cum Laude with Distinction in Wildlife Biology; Abigail Marie Collingham of Polk, Exercise Science; Emma Bell Grenfell of York, Cum Laude with High Distinction in Health Systems.
