YORK – George Lewis, 67, of Clearlake, Calif., was sentenced to a term of 18 months to 36 months in prison in a case where he was caught transporting 220 pounds of high grade marijuana with a street value estimated to be $600,000.
Sentencing took place Monday morning, in York County District Court.
The case began last January when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department made a routine traffic stop on Interstate 80. According to Lt. Josh Gillespie with the sheriff’s department, the deputy initiated the stop of an eastbound white Chevy Suburban for a traffic violation.
“During the course of the stop and through the conversation with the driver, suspicious activity was suspected and the deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle,” Lt. Gillespie explained. “The request to search was denied.”
A canine unit was brought to the scene and the drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics, Lt. Gillespie said.
“A probable cause search was conducted and deputies found six suitcases of high grade marijuana with an estimated street value of $600,000.”
Lewis and his co-defendant, John D. Coleman of Windsor, Calif., were arrested.
“Yes, at the beginning of this case, he had a co-defendant,” York County Attorney Christopher Johnson told the court on Monday. “It is my understanding that Mr. Lewis was taking full responsibility for this large amount of marijuana – it was 220 pounds of marijuana that was located. Because he was willing to swear the co-defendant had nothing to do with it, those charges against Mr. Coleman were dismissed. The state appreciates Mr. Lewis taking responsibility for his own actions and coming forward with that weighs heavily on the state when making a sentencing recommendation.”
Johnson noted that Lewis scored medium and low in different areas of the pre-sentence investigation, as far as his potential for reoffending.
Johnson said the state would go along with the recommendation for probation.
“He is from California and he has a lot of health issues,” said Lewis’ attorney, Russel Jones.
Lewis used a walker to assist his entrance to and about the courtroom.
“He said he made the decision to take the marijuana east to make money for his health care,” Jones said. “This was the corridor where he was found. He was in a bind, he committed a crime and he accepts responsibility.”
“I was in a bind,” Lewis said to the court. “I got behind the Eight Ball and I’m going to take care of it.”
“To your record, you have essentially no record,” Judge James Stecker said to Lewis. “A great concern is that you were transporting a very large quantity of marijuana – one of the largest seen by this court in recent times (from one seizure). I find you are not fit for probation.”
Lewis’ prison time will begin immediately. He received no credit for time served, as he spent no prior time in the York County Jail for this case.
