YORK — Haunt at the Holthus was an early Halloween “treat” for kids Sunday. Held annually, Haunt at the Holthus offers safe, family-friendly trick-or-treating – along with a host of other activities.
Each year a different theme is selected. Housed in the Holthus Convention Center, the Holthus was transformed into a world of board games. Participants from different businesses and organizations dressed up and turned their station into a board game-themed trick-or-treat stop. Monopoly, Operation, Battleship and Candyland were just a few of the many board games represented. York Parks and Recreation also had a variety of games ready for the little “monsters.” Kids could capture and pictures of their costumes in the photo booth.
Children in 6th grade and younger could attend. Hundreds of costumed children and parents or guardians attended the popular event.
