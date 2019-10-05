A special Health and Wellness Fair is scheduled in York, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m. – noon.
A wide-ranging offering of health-related presentations are scheduled for the duration, changing about every half-hour. The presentations – beginning at 9 a.m. -- cover important and diverse topics about keeping healthy and well (in order): “ Know your medications,” “Balance,” “Chair Tai Chi,” “Meal Planning Made Easy,” presentations by Richard McDougal and Nebraska Medical Mart, and “When should I sign up for Medicare?”
In addition to well-being presentations, vendors will be available ready to answer health questions and offer important information.
Early birds can get lab draws from York General starting at 6:45 a.m. York General will also be providing flu shots. Wal-Mart will offer vision screenings, and for a nominal fee attendees can treat themselves to a massage. Door prizes will be given away during the event.
The Health and Wellness Fair will be Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Cornerstone Event Center located at 2400 N. Nebraska Ave. (the fairgrounds), from 8 a.m. – noon. Admission is free, and rides to the event will be available; call 402-362-7626 to reserve a ride.
