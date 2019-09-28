SATURDAY 9/28
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
MONDAY 9/30
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Monday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
TUESDAY 10/1
>> AL-ANON meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Use the East door.
>> Sexaholics Anonymous, a 12 Step recovery group for those dealing with addiction to pornography, sex, and other forms of lust, meets Tuesday nights at 5:45 p.m. For more information call our toll free number 1-877-889-8071 .or visit sanebraska.org.
WEDNESDAY 10/2
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Wednesday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> The High Plains FFA Chapter will host at Red Cross Blood Drive at the Polk Community Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
THURSDAY 10/3
>> Weight Watchers meets at the Holthus Convention Center, 5th & Grant Ave., each Thursday. Weigh in 5:15 - 5:45 p.m.; Member meeting 5:45 - 6:15 p.m.
>> AL-ANON meets Thursday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
FRIDAY 10/4
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Friday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
SATURDAY 10/5
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
MONDAY 10/7
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Monday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> Centennial will hold a mobile blood drive on Monday, Oct. 7.
TUESDAY 10/8
>> AL-ANON meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Use the East door.
>> Sexaholics Anonymous, a 12 Step recovery group for those dealing with addiction to pornography, sex, and other forms of lust, meets Tuesday nights at 5:45 p.m. For more information call our toll free number 1-877-889-8071 .or visit sanebraska.org.
>> Flu shots will be given at the Stromsburg Senior Center from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Sign up at the Senior Center but walk-ins are welcome. Shots cost $30 or bring your Medicare card.
WEDNESDAY 10/9
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Wednesday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> A free flu shot clinic for adults and children, sponsored by the Gresham Community Club, will be Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 8-8:30 a.m., at the community center. Those who attend should bring their Medicare card if they have one.
THURSDAY 10/10
>> Weight Watchers meets at the Holthus Convention Center, 5th & Grant Ave., each Thursday. Weigh in 5:15 - 5:45 p.m.; Member meeting 5:45 - 6:15 p.m.
>> AL-ANON meets Thursday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
FRIDAY 10/11
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Friday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
SATURDAY 10/12
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
MONDAY 10/14
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Monday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> A Red Cross Bloodmobile will be held at McCool Junction High School on Monday, Oct. 14 from 12 – 6 p.m.
TUESDAY 10/15
>> AL-ANON meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Use the East door.
>> Sexaholics Anonymous, a 12 Step recovery group for those dealing with addiction to pornography, sex, and other forms of lust, meets Tuesday nights at 5:45 p.m. For more information call our toll free number 1-877-889-8071 .or visit sanebraska.org.
>> The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a Blood Pressure Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
WEDNESDAY 10/16
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Wednesday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
THURSDAY 10/17
>> Weight Watchers meets at the Holthus Convention Center, 5th & Grant Ave., each Thursday. Weigh in 5:15 - 5:45 p.m.; Member meeting 5:45 - 6:15 p.m.
>> AL-ANON meets Thursday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> The Polk County Health Department will give flu shots at the Benedict Community Center on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Call Kelly at 402-732-6801 to schedule an appointment.
FRIDAY 10/18
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Friday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.