SATURDAY 5/30
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
MONDAY 6/1
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Monday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
TUESDAY 6/2
>> Sexaholics Anonymous, a 12 Step recovery group for those dealing with addiction to pornography, sex, and other forms of lust, meets Tuesday nights at 5:45 p.m. For more information call our toll free number 1-877-889-8071 .or visit sanebraska.org.
WEDNESDAY 6/3
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Wednesday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
THURSDAY 6/4
>> All WW (formerly Weight Watchers) in person meetings are cancelled until further notice.
>> AL-ANON meets Thursday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> Tabitha Online Support Groups
• Tabitha will hold a Growing Through Grief ‘Loss of Spouse’ online support group every Thursday from 10 - 11:30 a.m.
• Tabitha will hold a new Growing Through Grief ‘Loss of Parent’ online support group every Thursday from 12 - 1:30 p.m.
• Tabitha will hold a Caregiver online support group every Thursday from 2-3 p.m. The group will provide education and support for those caring for a loved one.
• Tabitha will hold a new Growing Through Grief ‘All Types of Loss’ online support group every Thursday from 6 - 7:30 p.m. starting on May 14.
Anyone who is grieving can participate. Your loved one did not have to be with Tabitha. You must register to receive participation information by calling Abby at 402.486.8546 or register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement. There is no charge.
>> A Tobacco Quitting Information Session is set for Thursday, June 4 at 12 noon at Four Corners Health Department. Come learn what’s available in Nebraska and locally to help you quit. Attendees will also find out about two tobacco quitting programs: Beat the Pack and Freedom from Smoking. Learn more about the health benefits of quitting free of charge. Registration requested. For locations and to register contact Four Corners Health Department at 402.362.2621 or angeld@fourcorners.ne.gov.
FRIDAY 6/5
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Friday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
