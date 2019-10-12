SATURDAY 10/12
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
MONDAY 10/14
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Monday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> A Red Cross Bloodmobile will be held at McCool Junction High School on Monday, Oct. 14 from 12 – 6 p.m.
TUESDAY 10/15
>> AL-ANON meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Use the East door.
>> Sexaholics Anonymous, a 12 Step recovery group for those dealing with addiction to pornography, sex, and other forms of lust, meets Tuesday nights at 5:45 p.m. For more information call our toll free number 1-877-889-8071 .or visit sanebraska.org.
>> The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a Blood Pressure Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
WEDNESDAY 10/16
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Wednesday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
THURSDAY 10/17
>> Weight Watchers meets at the Holthus Convention Center, 5th & Grant Ave., each Thursday. Weigh in 5:15 - 5:45 p.m.; Member meeting 5:45 - 6:15 p.m.
>> AL-ANON meets Thursday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> The Polk County Health Department will give flu shots at the Benedict Community Center on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Call Kelly at 402-732-6801 to schedule an appointment.
FRIDAY 10/18
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Friday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
SATURDAY 10/19
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
MONDAY 10/21
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Monday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> A Red Cross Blood Mobile will be held at East Hill Church, located at 1122 Delaware, on Monday, Oct. 21 from 12 – 6 p.m.
TUESDAY 10/22
>> AL-ANON meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Use the East door.
>> Cancer Support Group will meet Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Willow Brook Assisted Living. For more information call 402.362.4662.
>> Sexaholics Anonymous, a 12 Step recovery group for those dealing with addiction to pornography, sex, and other forms of lust, meets Tuesday nights at 5:45 p.m. For more information call our toll free number 1-877-889-8071 .or visit sanebraska.org.
>> A Red Cross Blood Mobile will be held at East Hill Church, located at 1122 Delaware, on Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY 10/23
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Wednesday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> Breastfeeding for Health Coalition will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Seward memorial Library, located at 233 N. 5th Street in Seward. For more information please contact Four Corners at 877.337.3573 or 402.362.2621 or info@fourcorners.ne.gov.
THURSDAY 10/24
>> Weight Watchers meets at the Holthus Convention Center, 5th & Grant Ave., each Thursday. Weigh in 5:15 - 5:45 p.m.; Member meeting 5:45 - 6:15 p.m.
>> AL-ANON meets Thursday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
FRIDAY 10/25
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Friday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
SATURDAY 10/26
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
MONDAY 10/28
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Monday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> A Red Cross Blood Mobile will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, located at 806 North Beaver Avenue, on Monday, Oct. 28 from 12 – 6 p.m.
TUESDAY 10/29
>> AL-ANON meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Use the East door.
>> Sexaholics Anonymous, a 12 Step recovery group for those dealing with addiction to pornography, sex, and other forms of lust, meets Tuesday nights at 5:45 p.m. For more information call our toll free number 1-877-889-8071 .or visit sanebraska.org.
>> As people with Alzheimer’s Disease progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join the Fillmore County Hospital and Alzheimer’s Association to explore how communication may change. Learn to decode the messages delivered by someone with dementia and develop strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Geneva Public Library from 2:30 – 4:40 p.m. in the large meeting room.
WEDNESDAY 10/30
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Wednesday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Exeter American legion on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 11:30 – 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY 10/31
>> Weight Watchers meets at the Holthus Convention Center, 5th & Grant Ave., each Thursday. Weigh in 5:15 - 5:45 p.m.; Member meeting 5:45 - 6:15 p.m.
>> AL-ANON meets Thursday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> A Red Cross Blood Mobile will be held at York General Hospital on Thursday, Oct 31 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY 11/1
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Friday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
