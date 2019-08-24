SATURDAY 8/24
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> A Red Cross blood drive will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Benedict Community Center, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Call Gina at 402-366-8715 to schedule an appointment. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.
MONDAY 8/26
>> A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, located at 806 North Beaver Ave. in York, on Monday, Aug. 26 from 12 – 6 p.m.
TUESDAY 8/27
>> A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at York General Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
>> Cancer Support Group will meet Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Willow Brook Assisted Living. For more information call 402.362.4662.
WEDNESDAY 8/28
>> “Medicare ABCs: The Basics of Medicare” will be presented Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m., at the Geneva Heritage Crossings multi-purpose room. If someone is new to Medicare, is planning to enroll within the next year or simply wants a better understanding of the system, this presentation is for them. Pre-registration is not required but is appreciated to ensure appropriate accommodations and materials. To register, call the Fillmore County Senior Services at 402-759-4922. Refreshments will be provided.
THURSDAY 8/29
FRIDAY 8/30
>> A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Fairmont American Legion on Friday, Aug. 30 from 12 – 6 p.m.
SATURDAY 8/31
MONDAY 9/2
TUESDAY 9/3
WEDNESDAY 9/4
THURSDAY 9/5
FRIDAY 9/6
