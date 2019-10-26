SATURDAY 10/26
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
MONDAY 10/28
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Monday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> OB Enrollment is Monday, Oct. 28 at 8 a.m. in the Lower Level of the Medical Office Building. Please attend class as soon as possible after your positive pregnancy test. For more information or to enroll in the online Childbirth Preparation class, contact OB Director Nancy Hengelfelt, RNC, at 402.362.04573.
>> A Red Cross Blood Mobile will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, located at 806 North Beaver Avenue, on Monday, Oct. 28 from 12 – 6 p.m.
TUESDAY 10/29
>> AL-ANON meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Use the East door.
>> Sexaholics Anonymous, a 12 Step recovery group for those dealing with addiction to pornography, sex, and other forms of lust, meets Tuesday nights at 5:45 p.m. For more information call our toll free number 1-877-889-8071 .or visit sanebraska.org.
WEDNESDAY 10/30
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Wednesday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Exeter American legion on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 11:30 – 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY 10/31
>> Weight Watchers meets at the Holthus Convention Center, 5th & Grant Ave., each Thursday. Weigh in 5:15 - 5:45 p.m.; Member meeting 5:45 - 6:15 p.m.
>> AL-ANON meets Thursday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> A Red Cross Blood Mobile will be held at York General Hospital on Thursday, Oct 31 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY 11/1
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Friday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> A Red Cross Bloodmobile will be held at the Milligan American Legion on Friday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
SATURDAY 11/2
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
MONDAY 11/4
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Monday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
TUESDAY 11/5
>> AL-ANON meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Use the East door.
>> Sexaholics Anonymous, a 12 Step recovery group for those dealing with addiction to pornography, sex, and other forms of lust, meets Tuesday nights at 5:45 p.m. For more information call our toll free number 1-877-889-8071 .or visit sanebraska.org.
>> A Red Cross Bloodmobile will be held at Hampton High School on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 12 – 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY 11/6
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Wednesday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
THURSDAY 11/7
>> Weight Watchers meets at the Holthus Convention Center, 5th & Grant Ave., each Thursday. Weigh in 5:15 - 5:45 p.m.; Member meeting 5:45 - 6:15 p.m.
>> AL-ANON meets Thursday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> The American Red Cross will hold a “Mini” Bloodmobile on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Geneva Senior Center from 1:15 – 6 p.m. This is a “mini” so the focus is a 25 united drive trying to get new donors and donors who have lapsed. Please call 402.366.9417 if interested in an appointment. Regular donors have a scheduled drive set for November 27 at the Catholic Hall.
FRIDAY 11/8
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Friday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.