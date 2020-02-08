SATURDAY 2/8
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
MONDAY 2/10
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Monday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> OB Enrollment is Monday, Feb. 10 at 8 a.m. in the Lower Level of the Medical Office Building. Please attend class as soon as possible after your positive pregnancy test. For more information or to enroll in the online Childbirth Preparation class, contact OB Director Nancy Hengelfelt, RNC, at 402.362.04573.
TUESDAY 2/11
>> Sexaholics Anonymous, a 12 Step recovery group for those dealing with addiction to pornography, sex, and other forms of lust, meets Tuesday nights at 5:45 p.m. For more information call our toll free number 1-877-889-8071 .or visit sanebraska.org.
>> Dementia Support Group will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. in the Hearthstone Great Room. For more information call the Hearthstone Social Work Department at 402.363.0239.
>> Cancer Support Group will meet Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Willow Brook Assisted Living. For more information call 402.362.4662.
WEDNESDAY 2/12
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Wednesday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
THURSDAY 2/13
>> WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at the Holthus Convention Center, 3130 S. Holen Ave. every Thursday. Check in begins at 5:15 p.m. with a 30-minute workshop starting at 5:45 p.m. The scales are up until 6:45 p.m. for your convenience.
>> AL-ANON meets Thursday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
FRIDAY 2/14
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Friday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
SATURDAY 2/15
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
