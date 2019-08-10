SATURDAY 8/10
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
MONDAY 8/12
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Monday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> OB Enrollment is Monday, Aug. 12 at 8 a.m. in the Lower Level of the Medical Office Building. Please attend class as soon as possible after your positive pregnancy test. For more information or to enroll in the online Childbirth Preparation class, contact OB Director Nancy Hengelfelt, RNC, at 402.362.04573.
TUESDAY 8/13
>> AL-ANON meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Use the East door.
>> Sexaholics Anonymous, a 12 Step recovery group for those dealing with addiction to pornography, sex, and other forms of lust, meets Tuesday nights at 5:45 p.m. For more information call our toll free number 1-877-889-8071 .or visit sanebraska.org.
>> Dementia Support Group will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. in the Hearthstone Great Room. For more information call the Hearthstone Social Work Department at 402.363.0239.
>> Cancer Support Group will meet Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Willow Brook Assisted Living. For more information call 402.362.4662.
WEDNESDAY 8/14
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Wednesday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> The Nebraska Commission for Deaf/Hard of Hearing will be at the York Area Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 12:30 – 1 p.m.
THURSDAY 8/15
>> Weight Watchers meets at the Holthus Convention Center, 5th & Grant Ave., each Thursday. Weigh in 5:15 - 5:45 p.m.; Member meeting 5:45 - 6:15 p.m.
>> AL-ANON meets Thursday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
FRIDAY 8/16
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Friday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
SATURDAY 8/17
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
MONDAY 8/19
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Monday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
TUESDAY 8/20
>> AL-ANON meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Use the East door.
>> Sexaholics Anonymous, a 12 Step recovery group for those dealing with addiction to pornography, sex, and other forms of lust, meets Tuesday nights at 5:45 p.m. For more information call our toll free number 1-877-889-8071 .or visit sanebraska.org.
WEDNESDAY 8/21
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Wednesday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
THURSDAY 8/22
>> Weight Watchers meets at the Holthus Convention Center, 5th & Grant Ave., each Thursday. Weigh in 5:15 - 5:45 p.m.; Member meeting 5:45 - 6:15 p.m.
>> AL-ANON meets Thursday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
FRIDAY 8/23
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Friday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
SATURDAY 8/24
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> A Red Cross blood drive will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Benedict Community Center, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Call Gina at 402-366-8715 to schedule an appointment. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.
MONDAY 8/26
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Monday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
TUESDAY 8/27
>> AL-ANON meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Use the East door.
>> Sexaholics Anonymous, a 12 Step recovery group for those dealing with addiction to pornography, sex, and other forms of lust, meets Tuesday nights at 5:45 p.m. For more information call our toll free number 1-877-889-8071 .or visit sanebraska.org.
WEDNESDAY 8/28
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Wednesday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
>> “Medicare ABCs: The Basics of Medicare” will be presented Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m., at the Geneva Heritage Crossings multi-purpose room. If someone is new to Medicare, is planning to enroll within the next year or simply wants a better understanding of the system, this presentation is for them. Pre-registration is not required but is appreciated to ensure appropriate accommodations and materials. To register, call the Fillmore County Senior Services at 402-759-4922. Refreshments will be provided.
THURSDAY 8/29
>> Weight Watchers meets at the Holthus Convention Center, 5th & Grant Ave., each Thursday. Weigh in 5:15 - 5:45 p.m.; Member meeting 5:45 - 6:15 p.m.
>> AL-ANON meets Thursday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
FRIDAY 8/30
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Friday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.