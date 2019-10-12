YORK – The York County Health Coalition will be presenting a training workshop called “Bridges Out Of Poverty” on Nov. 6 and 7, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Miller Room at the Mackey Center on the York College campus.
Everyone is invited to attend. Seating is limited, so registration is preferred by Nov. 1 – go to https://forms.gle/QCubLk6mfQAiaMaa9. Organizers say, “Bridges is a model, a framework, an approach, a body of work and research that provides a deeper understanding and common language of the new culture of poverty. It also provides a platform for innovative action and tools for change that can lead to lowering poverty rates. Bridges training provides a deeper understanding of economic class, hidden rules and mental models that exist within each class.” Who should attend? Organizers say “employers, educators, ministers, leaders, care providers, community groups, service organizations, concerned citizens and policy makers.”
