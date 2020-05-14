YORK – “From a district-wide perspective, there are different ways that COVID-19 is being transmitted,” Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall said Thursday during the weekly community sector update. “We have community spread and situations where we don’t know where people contracted it. We also have cases where people are catching it in the workplace – and by the time the test results come in there have been further spread. We also have cases in which the people have no symptoms and that is tricky. And we have situations where people go home and it spreads to family members. We have all that happening.”
McDougall said, “Yes, we do have businesses across the district where we are seeing transmission. I wouldn’t say it is a significant number, but is happening. We continue to be busy doing contact tracing and getting people into quarantine, who have been exposed.”
She noted that there are currently 9,075 total cases in Nebraska and there have been 107 deaths so far.
“There are a lot of cases surrounding us and we had four new cases in the district overnight, all in Butler County, which brings the case number in the Four Corners District to 81,” McDougall said. “Yesterday, we had three new cases in York County.”
The total case number for York County is 26; Butler County, 27; Seward County, 19; and Polk County, nine.
The good news is that 36 people have recovered in the Four Corners District.
Right now, four people from the district are hospitalized and two people are on ventilators.
McDougall also added that there are currently over 100 people in quarantine who are being monitored daily.
During the recent mass testing event facilitated by the Nebraska National Guard in Shelby, 202 people were tested and from that came 13 positive results. She said they are still waiting on the results for two people.
“That, I have to say, is a relatively low positivity rate, for that amount of testing,” McDougall said.
“I want to remind everyone that through May 31, the 10-person rule for gatherings will remain in force,” McDougall said.
When asked about the possibility of gatherings at rental halls, community centers, convention centers, etc., in June and July, McDougall said that issue “is still up in the air. The governor will have new directed health measures on June 1, and we are not sure what they have planned for allowable gathering numbers. Stay tuned. They are talking about gradually relaxing the numbers, with distancing regulations – they continue to watch the numbers of cases and hospitalizations and they are getting higher. I think they are still planning on relaxing the number – but we don’t know what that will look like. But we don’t anticipate that really large numbers will be allowed in June and July.”
